The Bombay High Court on Tuesday expressed concern over a safe Diwali and directed the municipal corporations to inspect licences issued to the sellers of firecrackers.

A Division Bench of Justice V.M. Kanade and Justice Swapna Joshi was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Chandrakant Narayan Lasure from Nashik, which said firecrackers are sold without following the norms prescribed under the Explosives Act, 1884.

The PIL said as per the rules, the licence should not be given to such sellers of firecrackers, whose shops are situated in a residential building.

The PIL has attached reports that show every Diwali, several instances of explosions have occurred throughout the country on account of storage of firecrackers in the shops situated in a residential building.

The court said a thorough check should be conducted at every ward to find out any violators. “Everyone has a right to practise their religion and enjoy festivals, but they do not have a right to cause harm to others.”

The court asked the petitioner to make the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation a party to the PIL and adjourned the matter to November 30.

In the previous hearing, the court had asked the State government to ensure that strict action is taken against those shopkeepers who do not adhere to the rules in respect of storage and sale of firecrackers.