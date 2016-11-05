Tucked away in the lanes of Ballard Estate is a roomy new restaurant that typifies the changing spaces in the city, courtesy the team that launched Indigo

A new south Mumbai restaurant is always reason for cheer. And one with pedigree calls for a celebration. Now if that establishment can serve as an impetus to breathe new life into a part of town that not many people visit, then may be we’ll bring out those cocktail glasses to make a toast. The cherry on the top is the fact that The Clearing House — Ballard Estate’s new restaurant and bar — is located in what used to be an ice factory’s machine room.

Led by Rishad Nathani, nephew of Rahul Akerkar, and his company Breadbox Hospitality, The Clearing House is a 4,000-square-foot space that sits on Calicut Road in Ballard Estate. The eatery’s name has been inspired by the locale’s history; a time when it was home to clearing houses, warehouses and offices for the ships that used to dock close by.

In the kitchen is Nitin Kulkarni, who, like most of the team, worked under Akerkar at Indigo. He helms the kitchen that churns out dishes that include kale and bulgur wheat tabbouleh (ideal for lunch), red rice risotto with confit root vegetables, and five spice duck breast with pulled duck tortellini and cauliflower mash.

Nathani says, “This reminded me of the Meatpacking District in New York, back in the day. There's an ice factory next door, it’s functional, and this was the machine room for the ice factory. During the British days, this was the open-air water tank that supplied water into the factory.” With evolving health and hygiene standards, the water tank was no longer needed and became a free-to-use space.

The Clearing House has been divided into two parts: the bright (at least in the day time) Foyer and the darker, more nocturnal appropriate Chamber. During lunchtime, the former — with its monochrome flooring, skylight that looks up to an ancient chimney and blue walls — is where you can sit for a meal. On the other hand, dinners can be had in the sleek, circular booths that characterise the space in the Chamber. The delicate indoor lights are a contrast to the iron ceiling, that remains from its ice factory days. The interiors have been designed by Sameep Padora and Vami Koticha of sP+a architects, who have worked on the looks of a range of restaurant spaces in the past; from the gritty Khar Social, to the recently opened Hitchki in Kala Ghoda.

The focus though is purely on the food, and Nathani is clear that he doesn’t want it to become a nightclub or lounge. Rather, it ought to be “a restaurant with a bar that is attached”. Nathani, as a South Mumbai resident, has noticed that there is nowhere to go out on weekends, and he’s hoping that The Clearing House becomes a viable option for those who want to let their hair down, without first having to crawl through traffic to get to Lower Parel or beyond. “There’s no adult bar scene, so to speak [in this part of town],” he says. “I don’t want to get pushed around [when out drinking], and so I thought why not have my own place,” he adds alluding to the proliferation of cheap and cheerful watering holes all over the city.

Expect the menu to be ingredient driven, rather than focusing on any particular cuisine. So you’ll see miso-glazed black cod rubbing shoulders with baby lamb bolognese . That’s good news for family diners, as those visiting can sample various cuisines, all handled competently by expert staff. Special mention goes to the plump green-lipped mussels served with a Provençal sauce, and the udon noodles with coconut basil broth that manages to be light yet packed with flavour.

Desserts, which are crafted by Husna Jumani, feature a range of options, including some for those on a diet. The sugar-free and gluten-free honey flan is served with fresh figs, sour cherry and a balsamic reduction, while those looking to up their calorie intake can try the cheesecake with lemon curd, Swiss meringue and blueberry coulis, or the chocolate pot de crème.

The Clearing House, Ballard Estate; 6223 2266/ 67; Timings: from noon to 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. onwards for dinner

The author is a freelance writer