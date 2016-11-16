Peter Mukerjea’s lawyer told the Bombay High Court on Tuesday that his client was not told that ‘this is a good place to bury Sheena Bora’.

Peter moved the High Court seeking bail as the fourth accused in connection with the killing of Sheena, whose partially-burnt body was found in the forests of Maharashtra’s Raigad district in April 2012.

Advocate Aabad Ponda appearing for Peter, who has been in Arthur Road Jail for a year, read out statements recorded by the driver, Shyamvar Rai, who is an accused-turned-approver in the case.

He told a Single Bench of Justice N.W. Sambre that Mr. Rai had said that Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in the case, had told him to do a recce of places in Lonavla and Khandala where Sheena and Mekhail’s body could be disposed of. He said that she spoke to someone on the phone and said that a place near Penn district was good to dispose of Sheena’s body.

Mr. Ponda said it wasn’t Peter who Indrani was talking to before disposing of the body as stated by Mr. Rai and it has made it to the supplementary charge sheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

He also said that if Peter was aware of the murder, his wife wouldn’t have sent him text messages from Sheena’s phone like the way she did to several others, talking about her well being and that she had broken up with Rahul. He also relied upon an email that came to him from Sheena’s email ID, but sent by Peter talking about how good a samartian Indrani has been to Sheena.

He said the CBI has relied upon call records, emails and text messages between Peter and Indrani. He said it was his wife and not him who was against the relationship between Sheena and Rahul, and had even blessed them for their engagement in 2011.

Mr. Ponda also said that Peter was told that Sheena is his wife’s sister and not daughter. He said he was fooled like everyone else about their relationship. “So how can he be a conspirator in the murder?” The defence has concluded its arguments, while the CBI will argue on Wednesday.

On May 23, a special CBI court had rejected his bail plea for the second time. Peter was arrested by the CBI on November 19, and has been in judicial custody since December.