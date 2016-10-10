The country’s first obesity clinic to treat rising cases among adolescents was inaugurated in the city on Sunday by Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The clinic at Surya Hospital was started after a recent survey in Pune and Mumbai found that 18 per cent of school-going children suffer from obesity, 32 per cent are overweight and 52 per cent are potential diabetics.

According to the hospital, the clinic will be a one-stop solution for obesity and metabolic diseases. Right from counsellors, nutritionists and specialists in obesity care, the clinic will have all advanced medical procedures to treat obesity among adolescents.

“This initiative by Surya Hospital is very appreciable for being the most complete and comprehensive centre for treatment of obesity. Obesity should be controlled during adolescence. It can happen by only increase in awareness through parents and teachers. Regional and cultural balanced diet should be encouraged,” Ms. Fadnavis said.

According to the International Association for the Study of Obesity (IASO) and the International Obesity Task Force (IOTF), 200 million school children are either overweight or obese. “In the last few years, the number of obese children has doubled,” said B.S. Avasthi, founder and MD, Surya Hospital. — IANS