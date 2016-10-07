New rule seeks to plug model code of conduct loophole that allows use of such funds,prevent voters from being influenced by last-minute spending

The State Election Commission (SEC) has forbidden elected representatives in local civic bodies from spending discretionary grants in the last three months of the body’s tenure. The decision, SEC officials said, was taken to prevent voters from being influenced in the build-up to the civic polls.

A discretionary grant is made available to elected representatives by the State government, besides funds allotted through budgets. This grant is expected to be used at the local level for developmental works, and decisions on spending this money is taken by the elected representative.

The amount differs according to the civic body’s budget; municipal corporations get more, and lesser amounts are given to municipal councils, zilla parishads, panchayat samitis and gram panchayats. For example, each corporator in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the country’s richest civic body, gets Rs. 60 lakh per year in discretionary grants. Corporators, however, have long complained that this money can be spent only on works prescribed by the civic body.

In its order, the SEC has observed that representatives go in for major expenditure from this grant at the fag-end of their tenure prior to the elections, which influences voters. While candidates have to adhere to strict rules while spending this money while the model code of conduct is in force, there is no restriction on the elected representative’s last-minute expenditure from the discretionary grants.

The SEC order refers to a Supreme Court verdict, which says payments from discretionary grants on the eve of elections should be avoided. Since no such guidelines are in place at present, the SEC order will be applicable from November 2016 for the local body polls early in 2017.

“No elected representative can spend money from the Discretionary Grant three months prior to the termination of tenure of said local civic body or from the time [the] election programme is announced, whichever happens earlier,” the order says. Failing to adhere to the new rule will lead to suspension of the work for which money was being used, and action against the concerned officer.

A senior SEC official said, “The rule is aimed at creating a level playing field for all candidates. We want to ensure that nobody gets undue advantage of the position s/he held prior to the elections. It will control expenditure during the election campaign and ensure voters are not influenced with undue powers.”

