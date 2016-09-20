The Consulate General of Sweden and the Swedish Institute presentsDesign for Dignity, and exhibition showcasing products that are designed to improve the quality of life for individuals with special needs. On display are 22 products that highlight the importance and benefits of being inclusive when developing products for the future. Included in the show is a photo exhibition,AccessAbility, about Swedish and Indian individuals who are disabled. The show will be on September 29.

Please Wait while comments are loading...