In trivial pursuit of Jeetendra

Questions

1. What is the name of the government establishment Jeetendra works for in Basu Chatterjee’s Priyatama?

2. Who sponsored the numerous saris showcased in the chartbuster title track of Tohfa picturised on Jeetendra and Jaya Prada?

3. Which of these three actresses – Sridevi, Reena Roy and Rekha – has starred opposite Jeetendra in the maximum number of films?

4. How many times does Jeetendra sing the famous song ‘Aane se uske aaye bahar’ in the 1969 superhit Jeene Ki Raah?

5. Name the only Jeetendra starrer music director Naushad composed for?

6. What’s the name of Jeetendra’s flamboyant, funky van in Nasir Husain’s Caravan?

7. Name the actress who played Jeetendra’s wife in 1968 and then went on to play his mother exactly a decade later.

8. Jeetendra worked under Gulzar’s direction in three acclaimed dramas but sported a bespectacled look in only one. Identify the film.

9. How many riddles does Jeetendra have to solve in and as Haatim Tai to bring back an accursed fairy to her original form?

10.Which popular Bengali classic novel inspired Jeetendra’s Sankoch?

ANSWERS

1. Doordarshan. The actor plays a TV producer employed by the Doordarshan network in this rom-com about newly weds.

2. Bombay Dyeing. The textile company teamed with art director Sudhendu Roy to create a sari-filled ambiance for the catchy Bappi Lahiri ditty.

3. Rekha. The duo has worked together in over thirty films including hits like Judaai, Pyaasa Saawan and Ek Hi Bhool.

4. Three. Laxmikant-Pyarelal’s lilting soundtrack in Jeene Ki Raah bagged the Filmfare award for Best Music that year.

5. Dharam Kanta. The legendary composer helmed the score for Sultan Ahmed’s star-studded dacoit drama.

6. Toofan Mail. High on Rahul Dev Burman’s memorable melodies, Caravan was produced by Aamir Khan’s father, Tahir Husain.

7. Mala Sinha. She essayed the role of Jeetendra’s significant other in the Muslim social Mere Huzoor. Ten years later she sported grey hair to play his mother in the 1978 drama, Karmayogi.

8. Khushboo. Jeetendra’s look in these films is modelled on Gulzar’s austere, artistic disposition.

9. Seven. In the Babubhai Mistry-directed costume fantasy, inspired by an Arab folk hero, Jeetendra embarks on a curious adventure embracing one challenge after another until the spell is completely broken.

10. Parineeta by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay. Interestingly, Jeetendra’s Khushboo is also based on Sarat Chandra’s Panditmashai.