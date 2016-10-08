Companies were exporting hundreds of tonnes of a diabetes drug ingredient

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has initiated action against two pharmaceutical companies in the State for allegedly exporting metflorin hydrochloride (MHCL), an important ingredient in diabetes medication, illegally.

According to FDA officials, the two companies have been identified as M/s Pharmaceutical Products of India and M/s Wanbury Ltd.

“The vigilance branch of the FDA had received information that PPIL, which is based in Tarapur, was manufacturing MHCL and exporting it illegally. Accordingly, a team inspected the premises of PPIL and found that while the firm had a licence to manufacture MHCL, it did not have licence to export it,” said an FDA officer.

The FDA found that PPIL had been running a racket with Wanbury, based in Patalganga near Karjat, which has an export license and had secured export orders of 650 metric tonnes of MHCL per month from clients based in Mexico, Brazil, Bangladesh and Pakistan, officials said.

Inquiries established that Wanbury has a manufacturing capacity of only 300 metric tonnes, and to deal with the shortfall, formed an alliance with PPIL, which manufactured 300 metric tonnes of MCHL and sent it to Wanbury. The same MCHL was then exported by Wanbury under its own name. “PPIL had not even applied for an export license, and the Drugs and Cosmetics Act treats MHCL exported by PPIL as spurious, as any drug has to be subjected to quality control standards before it can be exported,” said Joint Commissioner, Vigilance Harish Baijal, FDA. The FDA, when it visited Wanbury’s plant, found MCHL worth Rs. 47 lakh which was to be exported to Mexico, and has seized the consignment. Officials said the company’s records were also fudged to show that the entire consignment had been manufactured by Wanbury.

“The racket has been running for several years, and the companies were exporting illegal MHCL worth nearly Rs. 5 crore every month,” Mr. Baijal added.

The Vigilance branch has will now be sending detailed reports of their inquiries to the Area Officers of the FDA, under whose jurisdiction the two companies are located, and further action will be taken by them based on the reports, officials said.

