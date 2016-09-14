In the first initiative of its kind, IIT Bombay’s Society for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (SINE) has partnered with Moscow-based Global Venture Alliance (GVA) to run a bilateral entrepreneur exchange programme in Moscow. The programme will have a special focus on the science and technology sector later this month, IIT Bombay officials said. Titled India Russia Bridge for Innovations (IRBI), the programme will enable 10 innovative science and technology-based startups from India to participate in a two-week accelerator programme in Moscow from September 17, to facilitate their structured introduction into the Russian market.

Sponsored by the Union Department of Science and Technology (DST) and the GVA, the programme will seek to lay a foundation for increased bilateral trade between Indian and Russia.

Poyni Bhatt, Chief Operations Officer, SINE told The Hindu, “GVA runs its own startup accelerator programme and we have mapped the companies from their portfolio and selected Indian companies that match so that meaningful partnerships emerge, if not immediately, then in the long term.” She added that the startups were selected from about 40 applications.

Divir Tiwari, co-founder of Delhi-based startup Field Assist, an on-field sales monitoring tool for mobile sales teams using smartphones and tablets, said, “Field Assist uses automated data capturing, and is used in several industry verticals including consumer packaged goods, automobiles, apparel, government and NGOs. This is a great opportunity to test how compatible our product is in the Russian market.” Mr. Tiwari is one of the six graduates from IIT Dhanbad who set up Field Assist. It was incubated by IIM Ahmedabad.

Equally excited is Dr. Subhadra Dravida, founder of Hyderabad-based Trancell Biologics, a biotech company developing innovative and transformative stem cell-based approaches in disease management. Her company works in three verticals: donor stem cell storage activity, developing stem cell-based platforms for drug discovery, and stem cell-based platforms for regenerative medicine and applications.

Dr. Dravida, who set up Trancell five years ago, said, “For drug discovery and regenerative medicine verticals, Russia-based hospitals and medical institutes are of great interest. We are looking forward to sourcing patient samples for accelerating drug discovery in oncology and brain diseases and looking to evolve a collaborative, co-opting business model to develop some treatments together.” The firm recently received its first round of funding.

“Two established players are based in Moscow, and I am really looking forward to meeting the teams and setting up a centralised repository of patient-derived stem cells which will create a wealth of samples for pharmaceutical companies,” she added.