The Mumbai-based India Government Mint will develop the Indian Gold Standard — the first such initiative in the country. The gold standard will come in handy to certify the purity of gold deposits under the Gold Monetisation Scheme.

The country currently imports its gold reference material. The India Government Mint (IGM) will now develop the country’s first gold standard — Bharatiya Nirdeshak Dravya — with research and development inputs from Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) and CSIR-National Physical Laboratory (NPL).

In a press statement issued on Thursday, the IGM said it signed an agreement with BARC and CSIR-NPL to develop the standard on October 28 on the occasion of dhanteras . The IGM, which is into gold melting, refining and assaying, was selected as the producer of the gold standard.

“Gold reference standard is indispensable in gold and jewellery hallmarking and has assumed greater importance in the government’s Gold Monetisation Scheme,” the press release said.

It added that it will be useful for collection and purity testing centres (CPTC) to certify the purity of the gold deposits under GMS.

The press statement added that developing this reference material within the country would be another addition to the government’s ‘Make in India’ campaign and save foreign exchange (spent on importing the standard) and dependence on foreign countries.