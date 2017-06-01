HSC failure drives girl to commit suicide

more-in

Mumbai: A 17-year-old girl committed suicide after failing to clear four papers of her HSC examinations on Tuesday. The police said Dipti More (17) called her father Deepak More at noon to ask about her marks. Since her father was busy at work, she made her own arrangement. At around 2 p.m., when Mr. More tried calling her, he was unable to get through. He went home to check if she was doing fine. When she did not open the door after repeated knocking, he broke it open and found her hanging.

The Wadala TT police took the body to Sion Hospital, where she was declared brought dead. “Ms. More was alone at home when she committed suicide. As she belonged to a middle class family, there was no pressure to get high marks. The suicide was completely her own decision because she failed in four subjects,” said sub inspector H.R. Chaudhari of Wadala TT police station.

The suicide note said, “I am very sorry mom and dad. I dont know why I failed and it is completely my decision to commit suicide.” Her uncle Kiran Kadam said the family will send her papers for revaluation and if she was found to have passed in the subjects where she has failed, they will sue the board.