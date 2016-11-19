The Bombay High Court on Friday asked the State government to provide a list of all VIPs who have been enjoying police protection as security without paying for it.

A division bench of Chief Justice Manjula Chellur and Justice M.S. Sonak was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by activist Ketan Tirodkar stating that many police officials are providing security to VIPs instead of investigating crimes. The PIL states that the police machinery should take care of the law and order situation in the city, and not be providing security to VIPs instead. It also points out the low salaries being paid to policemen and highlights their working and residential conditions.

The court observed that VIPs must pay the government for deploying police officials for their security, and also sought to know the money that has already been spent so far on providing such security. Government pleader Abhinandan Vagyani said that the State government provides police protection only when there is a threat involved. He also said the government provides such security to institutions as well.

The court noted that the State government can’t keep spending on VIP security, and that a method needs to be devised to collect the same. The court has asked the government to furnish a list of VIPs being provided police protection and how much money has been spent on the same and adjourned the matter for one week. The bench also said that this PIL be tagged and heard along with a criminal PIL filed by Ashwini Rane on the shortages faced by the police machinery, including lack of equipment, dietary allowance, revising weapon police and the training given to them.