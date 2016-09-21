At the launch of the trailer for his upcoming film Saat Uchakkey , actor Manoj Bajpayee said that it in order to bring an end the constant tussle between the Censor Board and filmmakers, Shyam Benegal’s recommendations regarding film certification should be implemented as soon as possible.

Mr. Benegal, an acclaimed filmmaker, had recommended the categorisation of the U/A rating into two kinds: one for 12-year-olds and older, and another for 15-year-olds and older. He had recommended the categorisation of adult ratings into two kinds as well: ‘Normal Adult’ and ‘Adult With Caution’.

“I really hope Shyam Benegal’s recommendation is implemented as soon as possible. The conflict between filmmakers and the Censor Board, which has been going on for years, will continue unless we modernise the recommendations, regulations and guidelines,” he told reporters in the city, adding that the conflict would go on in the absence of the implementation of these recommendations.

Responding to reports that the film was stuck with the Censor Board for a long time due to an excessive use of expletives, Mr. Bajpayee said, “The Tribunal had left the decision to us, so our responsibility increased that we don’t disappoint or dissatisfy tribunal. That took time. To say that things were made difficult for us, nothing like that happened. It was a journey that took time only because of us, because of our own director’s creative call.”

The filmmakers said that the Tribunal was supportive, and that certain dialogues had been “modified or tweaked”, but that there were no cuts or bleep censors in the movie.

“Irrespective of who comes and goes, Censor Board follows its guidelines. The person [in charge] is not important; hence I never spoke about it. My problem has always been, whether Censor Board should certify or classify us. We need to focus on this,” said the 47-year-old actor.

The film has been directed by Sanjeev Sharma, and also stars Kay Kay Menon, Vijay Raaz, Aditi Sharma, and actor Ayushmann Khuranna’s brother Aparshakti in his Bollywood debut. — PTI

