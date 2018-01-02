High-tech cameras help nab speeding motorists

more-in

High-tech cameras installed in the city helped the traffic police take action against 7,000 speeding motorists on New Year’s Eve.

The cameras, which are equipped with Automated Number Plate Recognition, were installed last year and became operational on Sunday. Last year, the police were able to book only 200 motorists for speeding.

The traffic police had deployed 2,000 constables and 1,000 wardens on Sunday to regulate traffic and crack down on traffic offenders.

Amitesh Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), said, “We had installed 47 high-tech speed cameras last year. On Sunday, 40 of them became operational and we used them to track cases of speeding.”

In 2010, the traffic police had made it mandatory for motorists to have number plates of a uniform design. It also started a special drive against fancy number plates. The camera captures the number plates of the overspeeding vehicles and helps the police issue challans to the errant motorists.

Mr. Kumar said, “From Sunday afternoon to Monday, we issued challans to 7,600 motorists for speeding. Last year, we could only penalise 200 motorists for speeding.”

Rise in drunk driving

Compared with last New Year’s Eve, more cases of drunk driving were registered this year. While the number was 565 last year, the police registered 614 cases of drunk driving between Sunday afternoon and Monday morning.

Police officials said that the reason behind the rise was the effective anti-drunk driving campaign which began at 12 p.m. on Sunday. Mr Kumar said, “We observed that people were engaging in drunk driving even during the day. So this year, we began our check earlier in the day. We screened over 4,000 motorists, 614 of them were found to be drunk driving.”