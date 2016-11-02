From this month, tourists and enthusiasts interested in Mumbai’s heritage tours will have the option of travelling in open jeeps. Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Monday inaugurated Urban Safari, a tour programme started by heritage activist Bharat Gothoskar.

Fort Ride will be the first tour. The other tours have been named as BandraBlast, BehindBazar, BycullaBylanes, CoolColaba, DadarDrive and GoGirgaon. Urban Safari will offer tours in Alibaug soon, Mr. Gothoskar said.

The writer is an intern at The Hindu