NEET results: question arises if State students or all-India toppers will be given preference

Harshawardhan Mohite’s dreams of being a doctor suffered a setback when Supreme Court scrapped the MH-CET and made the National National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) the norm for admission to medical colleges. Mr. Mohite had worked hard to prepare for the State-conducted entrance exam: a one-year break from studies, private classes and 12 to 14 hours a day of studying.

It was after he had taken the MH-CET that the NEET bomb hit. He was forced to appear for the new exam, based on a revised, upgraded syllabus. It’s mid-September now, and Mr. Mohite fears losing another academic year because the Bombay High Court has stayed the announcement of the merit list of admission to private medical and dental colleges in Maharashtra.

The HC order came after private colleges approached it challenging a State government order to grant 70 per cent of seats to Maharashtra domiciles, or to those who have passed higher secondary-level examinations conducted by the state board. If private colleges have their way and get to admit all-India NEET toppers, then it will reduce the chances of candidates like Mr. Mohite getting admission to colleges in Maharashtra

He said, “States like Gujarat and Punjab have reservations for domiciles. Why should our State turn its back on us? The ever-fluctuating policies of the State government are killing me. Don’t be surprised if you hear of student suicides over this. My friends are literally sitting idle, awaiting the court’s decision.”

Medical admissions have ended up in a legal tangle this year with the Supreme Court and the Bombay HC hearing multiple petitions by States and private medical colleges earlier on implementation of NEET. Incidentally, the State had started the admission process from August 20 after a legal battle, and just when the first merit list was to be out on September 3, the HC stayed it.

The SC has set September 30 as the deadline for completing medical admissions, but the HC stay on the merit list has blocked the medical admissions process. Students and parents have got together to hire a lawyer and intervene in the case filed in the HC by the Association of Private Unaided Medical and Dental Colleges. “We are in support of the State order. We are expecting a decision on admissions on September 14, as there isn’t enough time to conduct admissions,” said Mukesh Vashi, advocate for the parents and students.

“Where will Maharashtra get doctors for its rural areas from? Students from other states will learn from here and return to their states. Our students cannot compete with students from the rest of India as they are way ahead of State Board students in scores,” says Ruiee Kapoor, an MBBS aspirant’s parent.

As of now, admissions for medical seats in government- aided institutions are already over. The deemed universities in the State are conducting their admissions independently, but Maharashtra has now moved the SC in a bid to have a say in their admission process.

The writer is a freelance journalist

