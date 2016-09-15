The Bombay High Court on Wednesday reserved the order on the contentious National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET).

A division bench of Chief Justice Manjula Chellur and Justice M.S. Sonak was hearing a bunch of petitions on the and the domicile restrictions for medical admissions in the State. The petitioners have also challenged the rules under the Maharashtra Unaided Private Professional Educational Institutions (Regulation of Admissions and Fees) Act, 2015, which were introduced in August 2016 and further amended in September, after the application procedure was over.

Acting advocate general Rohit Deo justified the 85% reservation for Maharashtra students in private medical colleges. He said the State is well within its right to make such rules as the decision on the 15% quota for NRIs is left up to the respective colleges.

The court raised a question on the right of private institutions to allow admissions under Article 19(1)(g) of the Indian Constitution, which gives right to practise any profession, or to carry on any occupation, trade or business.

Earlier, the bench had directed the State government to prepare two separate selection lists for students: an all-India merit list, and a list of students with State domicile. Once the larger issue of whether the right of private colleges to admit students also includes the right to conduct their own common admission process is decided, the relevant list will be released. On August 30, the HC had stayed the Government Resolution that made it mandatory for all deemed medical universities and colleges to follow the NEET merit list to admit students. Over 20,000 students have registered for the centralised admission process of NEET for admissions to 1,675 seats in deemed institutes in Maharashtra.