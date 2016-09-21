The Bombay High Court on Tuesday refused to stay its order directing demolition of the top three floors of a residential building near the international airport here due to height regulation violations.

A Division Bench headed by Justice V.M. Kanade dismissed an application filed by Sailee Developers Pvt Ltd, which is constructing the six-storey building, seeking stay on the HC order.

“The developer had endangered the life of not only those people who travel by flights but also of the occupants of the building. The developer committed fraud by misrepresenting facts before the concerned authorities and procured NOC,” the court said.

On the last few hearings in the case, the court had said zero-tolerance would be adopted for any kind of construction violating the height rules near the domestic and international airports. The court had ordered the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to demolish the fourth, fifth and sixth floors of the building.

The Bench was informed on Tuesday that demolition of a water tank on the terrace of the building is over and demolition process of the fifth and sixth floor was on.

Advocate Rizwan Merchant, appearing for the developer, urged the court to grant them a last chance and approach the BMC for re-verification of the height.

Mr. Merchant claimed that as per law the fourth floor will fall within the height limits.

Advocates S.U. Kamdar and Praveen Samdani, appearing for Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL), however, said the developer had already been given a hearing by the Airport Authority of India (AAI) following which the NOC was revoked. Court will hear the next plea on October 13 —PTI