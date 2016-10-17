The Bombay High Court recently refused to grant a temporary suspension of sentence on medical grounds to a woman convicted of murder. The woman had been convicted in 2013. A division bench of Justices Abhay Oka and R.D. Dhanuka was hearing a criminal petition filed by a 52-year-old woman, a housewife from Ghatkopar, currently lodged at Nashik Central Jail. She was convicted on July 31, 2013 by the City Civil and Sessions Court under IPC sections 302 (murder), 120 B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention).

The woman sought suspension of her sentence for 16 weeks to be treated for chest pain and hypertension, and to undergo an angiography. She said she needed treatment for spinal problems.

Earlier this year, the court had rejected her temporary medical bail, but allowed her to be moved from J.J. Hospital to Jaslok Hospital on the condition that she pays for the treatment including room charges, medicine and charges of the medical officers performing the surgery. The medical reports from J.J. Hospital and a hospital in Nashik were taken on record by the court.

On October 14, the court held, “We have perused the discharge certificate issued by the Grant Government Medical College, Nashik & Sir J.J. Group of Hospitals. The said hospital, after examining the petitioner, has opined that the petitioner was better and advised conservative treatment. It is thus clear that the petitioner did not require any operational intervention according to the said report. The conservative treatment recommended by J.J. Hospital would clearly indicate that the petitioner did not require any aggressive treatment and can be cured utilising non-surgical treatment i.e. treatment other than operational intervention,” the court recorded while rejecting the plea.