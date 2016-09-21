The Bombay High Court on Tuesday rapped the State for not implementing its own policy on demolishing illegal shrines. A division Bench headed by Justice Abhay Oka was hearing a public interest litigation filed by the Society for Fast Justice, an NGO, against illegal shrines.

The Bench asked for figures of such shrines before and after 2009 to be presented to the court on Wednesday.

During an earlier hearing, an affidavit was placed on record stating information collected from seven municipal corporations as on February 1, 2015.

The affidavit said there are 6,336 structures of which 207 have been regularised, 179 demolished, 3 relocated, and 138 are unauthorised.

The court had said that a government resolution of November 2015 elaborates the procedure for classification of illegal shrines and had said that there is a complete neglect from the State in this regard.