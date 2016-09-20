The Bombay High Court on Monday ordered a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to be formed to find out whether an accused in the 2006 Aurangabad Arms Haul case is dead or alive.

A division Bench of Justice Naresh Patil and Justice P.D. Naik was hearing a habeas corpus petition in the Shaikh Abdul Naeem Abdul Karim popularly known as Naeem case. His mother also filed a criminal writ petition in the HC to know the whereabouts of her son who was in judicial custody of the West Bengal police.

On May 8, 2006, a Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) team recovered a Tata Indica, and had seized 30 kg RDX packed in the central processing unit of a computer, 10 AK-47 assault rifles, and 3,200 bullets.

The petition said, in March 2007, Naeem was called by the ATS, Aurangabad, for interrogation. He went there, but did not return for a few days. In April 2007, he was handed over to the ATS, Mumbai branch. He was soon implicated, and was also falsely implicated by Hyderabad police in June 2007, in the Mecca Masjid bomb blast case.

His mother said that on August 25, 2014, she learnt that Naeem had allegedly escaped from the custody of the West Bengal police on August 24, at about 5:45 a.m., while he was being brought in train in between Kharsiya and Sakti stations in Chhattisgarh. Naeem is named as an accused in the case and on August 2, 2016, the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act court awarded life imprisonment to Abu Jundal and six others. Out of the 12 convicts, the court sentenced two convicts to 14 years and three others to eight years of jail.