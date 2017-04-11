HC orders closure of illegal pet shops at Crawford

.The birds and pet shops in Crawford Market is seen packed with African Parrots on Sunday April 09.

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Monday directed the State government and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to ensure closure of illegal pet shops selling birds and animals at Crawford Market. The court instructed two secretaries to conduct surprise visits in the market and submit a report in four weeks.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Manjula Chellur and Justice G.S. Kulkarni was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by social activist Sanjay Shirke, which sought criminal action against the shop owners for animal cruelty and illegal trade. The petitioner also sought foster homes for the rescued birds and animals till their adoption.

The PIL said as per the data with the Ministry of Environment and Forests, a total of 8,000 birds were rescued from Crawford Market in the last 20 years. Birds like koels, jungle fowls, macaws, horn bill, peacocks, munias, parakeets, and mynahs, who come under the Wild Life Protection Act 1972, are openly sold in the market.

According to the petitioner, the shops sell puppies taken away from their mothers even before they can open their eyes. “The animals are drugged. Large birds, many exotic, are stuffed into small cages.”

The petition further said these shops do not have licence from the civic body. Advocates Abhishek Yende and Sanjukta Dey submitted an affidavit with pictures of the market showing the present condition of the animals and birds.

The court said BMC officials must be knowing of what is happening, but have not taken any action and that there is no systematic approach to ensure that no sale takes place. The court was also informed that the shops are right under the nose of the police commissioner’s office.

“We want the assistant municipal commissioner of this ward and the senior police inspector of the area to keep a strict vigil and see to it that the shops do not function. If you (BMC) cannot do it, then tell us; we will take action against you,” said the court.

The Bench posted the petition for hearing after four weeks.