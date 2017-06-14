HC orders action against 35 buildings near airport

more-in

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday ordered the demolition or reduction in height of 35 buildings within three months as they are in violation of safety norms near the domestic and international terminals. The court said serious note needs to be taken of the increasing number of structures violating height norms and directed the Ministry of Civil Aviation to take appropriate action.

A Division Bench comprising Justices V.M. Kanade and M.S. Sonak was hearing a PIL filed by Advocate Yeshwant Shenoy. The PIL alleges that the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has given illegal height clearance for about 200 buildings in violation of their own regulations and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), and that the obstacle mapping, done in 2000, is outdated.

A 2010-2011 survey report submitted by DGCA to the court said before the court issued its final order in the case, personal hearings were given to 42 owners without any NOC on May 4 and 5, 2017 as per the Indian Aircraft Rules,1994. It also said 35 of these owners have been issued with orders to demolish or reduce the height of the building or structure to permissible limits. Two buildings, it said, were within the permissible height.

At present, there are 19 obstacles or structures within permissible height, 35 buildings have been ordered to reduce height and 38 will be given personal hearings on June 14 and June 15 before final orders are issued.

The matter will now be heard on June 15.