In order to avoid unwanted pregnancies and abortions in jails, the Bombay High Court on Tuesday said every woman prisoner of child-bearing age shall undergo a urine pregnancy test within five days and after 30 days of her admission to jail.

A division Bench of Justice V.K Tahilramani and Justice Mridula Bhatkar said after the test, the prison medical officer will inform the woman if she is pregnant. If she indicates that she wants to terminate the pregnancy, her statement should be recorded by the jail authority or the medical officer, and she will then be sent to a government hospital on an urgent basis for the procedure.

The court said the jail superintendent and the escort division of the jail will have to ensure that such prisoners needing medical treatment are sent to hospital by 8:30 a.m. when the OPD opens. After discharge from the hospital, the prison authorities shall take due care of the woman till she recovers from the termination of her pregnancy. The court also directed prisons to maintain an OPD register where details of every prisoner examined either by the prison medical officer or a visiting doctor will be recorded. The register will have the name of the prisoner, convict or undertrial number, medical complaint, advice of the doctor, and the date for follow-up. The register will also be produced for inspection of the Sessions Judge/Magistrate when deputed to visit the prison.

The bench was hearing a suo motu public interest litigation after an inmate of the Byculla prison was found four-month pregnant, who had a five months old baby and was obtaining permission to terminate her pregnancy.

Court directs prisons to maintain an OPD register where details of prisoners examined will be recorded