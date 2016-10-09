The Bombay High Court has recently dismissed yet another petition seeking that proceedings in all courts be recorded on video. A division bench of Chief Justice Dr. Manjula Chellur and Justice M.S. Sonak was hearing a petition filed by Navniit Tarachand Kkhosla. The petition said since Right To Information has been recognised as an integral part of the right to life, proceedings in the country’s courts and tribunals should be be recorded.

The petition also sought that copies of the video records be made accessible to the public on demand by paying for the same, and court proceedings should be broadcast by the press. It also said proceedings should be made available on the internet. The petition also said this is not granted, litigants should be allowed to record court proceedings at their own cost.

The order makes a mention of an order passed in January, when a single bench had remarked, “These are courts, not stages and sets from The Truman Show . This is a judicial proceeding of the utmost solemnity, not The Hunger Games . All (video-conferencing and recording of trials in specific matters) of it was directed to a single end: the needs of that particular case. Not the needs of the general public to be entertained.”

On June 17, another HC division bench had dismissed two petitions seeking audio and video recordings of court proceedings and their broadcast. The bench had said while court proceedings were open to all except in-camera cases, it could not be made into a “spectacle” or a “circus” for public consumption.

The court had also noted: “The talk of ‘greater transparency’ is meaningless. Courts do not operate as star chambers, functioning in secret and behind closed doors, except in those exceptional circumstances where the law specifically allows as in-camera proceedings. It is one thing to afford everyone a right to come to court and it is quite another to take the court into everyone’s living room.”

Relying on the orders passed earlier in this regard, the bench dismissed the petition.

