The Bombay High Court has dismissed a petition praying for video recording of proceedings in all courts of the country on the ground that it is a fundamental right of a citizen.

The court was of the opinion that video recording of judicial proceedings cannot be regarded as a fundamental right, but can be allowed only if it is necessary in a particular case or in a given situation.

The petition, filed by Navneet Khosla, was dismissed by Chief Justice Manjula Chellur and Justice M.S. Sonak on the ground that the Bombay High Court had rejected similar plea in two writ petitions.

The earlier judgements had listed a series of circumstances where video recording in a court could be considered. This could be when the court wants to talk to a witness via video-conferencing in case if he or she is abroad and cannot travel to India, or in case of a witness who has a speech impediment or when the court wants to talk to a child in custodial matters.

Mathews Nedumpara, the counsel for petitioner, argued that the right to information is an integral part of the right to life within the meaning of Article 21 of the Constitution. — PTI