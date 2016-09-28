The Bombay High Court on Tuesday refused to grant interim relief to 68-year-old former deputy Chief Minister Chhagan Bhujbal.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Manjula Chellur and Justice M.S. Sonak said the question of releasing the petitioner (Bhujbal) on bail does not arise as this petition is challenging the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, under which he was arrested on March 14. “How can this Bench, which is hearing this petition, release you (Bhujbal) on bail? You will have to file a separate application seeking bail before the competent court.We are not inclined to grant interim relief.”

The court has directed the agency to file an affidavit and adjourned the matter for six weeks. The Nationalist Congress Party leader was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in cases of money laundering, siphoning of funds, and causing a loss to the government exchequer of Rs. 840 crore.