The application process for going on the Haj pilgrimage will be made simpler and taken fully online to ensure ease and transparency. India will also be requesting Saudi Arabia to increase the quota for Haj pilgrims from India, Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Monday.

Speaking at the inauguration of a national meeting of Haj committees, Mr. Naqvi said this year, 45,843 people had applied for Haj online, with the most from Maharashtra at 10,960 applications.

Kerala with 9,257 online applications, Uttar Pradesh with 5,407 and Telangana with 2,983 were the other States from where the most online applications were received.

Mr. Naqvi said the Centre has been making efforts to simplify the online application process to ensure more people can travel to Mecca and Medina, adding a mobile app is also in the offing. He said this year, 99,903 people travel to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia for Haj from 21 embarkation points in the country through the Haj Committee of India. Around 36,000 pilgrims also went for Haj through private tour operators, he said.

He urged the State Haj committee to create awareness on the dos and don’ts as per measures specified by the Saudi Arabian government for security, accommodation and transportation. “The Centre is committed to provide the best facilities to pilgrims and making their pilgrimage comfortable. We have written to MPs and Chief Ministers of all States last week asking them for their suggestions,” he said.

Mr. Naqvi also said his ministry is making a 10- 15-minute film which will provide necessary information to Haj pilgrims, and will be shown at training camps.

