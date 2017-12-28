Gynaecologist’s body found in Andheri home

more-in

Mumbai: Police have initiated an investigation after the partially decomposed body of a city-based doctor was found at her Andheri residence, late on Tuesday. They said the deceased has been identified as Dr. Poonam Satpute, 50, a gynaecologist who practised at several private hospitals.

Senior PI Bharat Gaikwad, Amboli police station, said Dr. Satpute stayed alone in Karmveer Bhaurao Patil Cooperative Housing Society in Amboli. “On Tuesday evening, Dr. Satpute’s neighbours became aware of a stench from her house, and called us. When no one answered the door despite repeated knocking and ringing the doorbell, our team forced the door open. Her partially decomposed body was lying in the bedroom.”

While the body was taken to Cooper Hospital in Vile Parle for post mortem, police began questioning residents and others linked to the building. Watchmen and neighbours have told the police that they last saw Dr. Satpute around four to five days ago, and doctors at Cooper Hospital have also said the extent of decomposition indicates she died around four days ago.

Mr. Gaikwad said, “We’ve conducted a thorough search of the house, but haven’t found signs of forced entry, scuffle or robbery. Nothing seems to be missing and no external injuries were detected on the body. The post mortem examination has indicated she was diabetic. Her viscera have been preserved for chemical analysis. The cause of death has been withheld pending reports of the analysis.”

Though Dr. Satpute’s father and sister stay in another building in the same society, police haven’t been able to talk to them as they are in shock. Her husband, a businessman working out of Chennai, reached the city on Wednesday. For now, police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR).

‘She was a binding force’

Dr. Satpute completed her MBBS from GS Medical College, which is attached to KEM Hospital, Parel. She went on to complete her post-graduation from Grant Medical College, attached to the State-run JJ Hospital. On December 17, she attended a reunion with 30 batchmates who graduated from GS Medical College in 1986.

Dr. Niranjan Agarwal, her batchmate, said, “She was always a binding force for us. She was the one who would initiate these reunions, whenever our friends settled abroad would come down.” He said Dr. Satpute was known for her expertise in robotic gynaecology surgeries, and had conducted many complicated hysterectomies and tumour removal procedures using robotic aid.

She was attached to various hospitals including Cloud Nine and BESE in the western suburbs. Colleagues and friends said they didn’t know much about her personal life.