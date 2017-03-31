Govt., Oppn. ‘deal’ with Assembly logjam

more-in

Mumbai: With the dust settling after the civic election frenzy, it’s apparently time to get back to routine wheeling and dealing. In what is being seen in political circles as a compromise formula to revoke suspensions of 19 Opposition MLAs, the Opposition on Saturday allowed safe passage of the Appropriation Bill (money Bill) in the Legislative Council. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis responded to the gesture saying the government will consider revoking the MLAs’ suspensions.

On Friday, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Dhananjay Munde and Congress group leader Sharad Ranpise chose to take back amendments to the Appropriation Bill. According to sources, the Opposition and ruling BJP decided to go in for a compromise after a week-long status quo in the Assembly, where the Opposition have decided to not participate in proceedings and have embarked on a Sangharsh Yatra in the State demanding farm loan waivers.

While the BJP has decided to continue Assembly work in the absence of the Opposition, it has been facing pressure to resolve the standoff amicably. Also, with the Opposition in majority in the Legislative Council, the government is apprehensive of facing the embarrassment of the House introducing amendments to the Appropriation Bill.

After taking back the amendments, NCP MLC Sunil Tatkare requested Mr. Fadnavis to “think positively” on the suspension of 19 MLAs. Mr. Fadnavis said, “The Opposition is an integral part of democracy. We believe Opposition must remain present during the proceedings. Even we are not in favour of continuing the suspension [of MLAs]. We will take a positive decision on the issue. The decision will be announced in the Assembly on Saturday.”

Speaking in the House, Mr. Tatkare said though the Opposition aggressively demanded farm loan waivers during and before the presentation of the State budget, it had intended to discuss the issue in the Assembly. The suspension of MLAs changed the scenario completely,” he said.

Earlier, Mr. Munde and senior Congress leader Narayan Rane appealed to the ruling party to revoke the suspensions. With no sign of cooperation from the government, the Council witnessed an uproar by the Opposition, following which it was adjourned twice for 30 minutes.

If the MLAs’ suspensions are revoked on Saturday, it could ensure the Assembly is fully functional for at least the last three days of the budget session. Meanwhile, a senior Congress leader said irrespective of the status of teh suspensions, the Sangharsh Yatra will continue as it is being held to press for farm loan waivers and not to ensure the suspensions are revoked.