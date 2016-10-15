Govt. lacks sensitivity: HC on malnutrition deaths

The Bombay High Court on Friday came down heavily on the Maharashtra government for the death of tribal children due to malnutrition, saying it seems to lack “sensitivity” and is “not concerned at all”, and judicial orders were almost an “exercise in futility”.

Hearing a bunch of PILs highlighting the increase in the number of malnutrition deaths in tribal areas, the court asked the State government to file an affidavit by October 26 on the budgetary allocation for the welfare of tribals, and how much money was actually being spent.

The division bench headed by Justice V.M. Kanade also sought to know the steps taken by the government to curb deaths of tribal children due to malnutrition. The petitions alleged that available funds were not being spent for the purpose they were earmarked for, and a huge amount was being siphoned off.

The court was not satisfied with the government’s response to these allegations. “Various orders have been passed by the High Court...We keep passing orders but no progress is made by the State on this issue. Sometimes, we feel we are doing this exercise in futility. The kind of sensitivity which is to be shown by Women and Child Welfare department is totally absent. They do not seem to be concerned at all,” the bench observed.

“The British also ruled India in the past, but did not bother to take any interest in welfare of tribals. Even after Independence, the same approach has continued,” it said. “We are giving you a last chance. File an affidavit by October 26. Thereafter, if we are not satisfied, we will pass an order,” the judges said.

In the past five months, several malnutrition deaths were reported in the tribal areas of Palghar district near Mumbai. Bandu Sane, one of the petitioners, referred to the ‘take home ration’ scheme during Friday’s hearing, saying the proportion of vitamins in the food items being disbursed under the scheme was not sufficient, and the government did not seem to have consulted experts while formulating the scheme.

Tribal girl molested: HC demands affidavit

The amicus curiae appointed by the HC for a suo motu petition on the alleged molestation of a tribal girl at a government-run residential school on Friday stated that the government had not taken any action against the officials concerned, despite a court order. Government pleader Neha Bhide, however, said departmental as well as criminal action had been initiated.

The court directed that another affidavit be filed at the next hearing about action taken against the accused in this case. — PTI