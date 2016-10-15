Cities » Mumbai

Mumbai, October 15, 2016
Updated: October 15, 2016 05:40 IST

Govt. lacks sensitivity: HC on malnutrition deaths

Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
Women wait in queue with their children for free food at the govt. hospital in Mokhada, Palghar— Photo: Prashant Nakwe
Women wait in queue with their children for free food at the govt. hospital in Mokhada, Palghar— Photo: Prashant Nakwe

The Bombay High Court on Friday came down heavily on the Maharashtra government for the death of tribal children due to malnutrition, saying it seems to lack “sensitivity” and is “not concerned at all”, and judicial orders were almost an “exercise in futility”.

Hearing a bunch of PILs highlighting the increase in the number of malnutrition deaths in tribal areas, the court asked the State government to file an affidavit by October 26 on the budgetary allocation for the welfare of tribals, and how much money was actually being spent.

The division bench headed by Justice V.M. Kanade also sought to know the steps taken by the government to curb deaths of tribal children due to malnutrition. The petitions alleged that available funds were not being spent for the purpose they were earmarked for, and a huge amount was being siphoned off.

The court was not satisfied with the government’s response to these allegations. “Various orders have been passed by the High Court...We keep passing orders but no progress is made by the State on this issue. Sometimes, we feel we are doing this exercise in futility. The kind of sensitivity which is to be shown by Women and Child Welfare department is totally absent. They do not seem to be concerned at all,” the bench observed.

“The British also ruled India in the past, but did not bother to take any interest in welfare of tribals. Even after Independence, the same approach has continued,” it said. “We are giving you a last chance. File an affidavit by October 26. Thereafter, if we are not satisfied, we will pass an order,” the judges said.

In the past five months, several malnutrition deaths were reported in the tribal areas of Palghar district near Mumbai. Bandu Sane, one of the petitioners, referred to the ‘take home ration’ scheme during Friday’s hearing, saying the proportion of vitamins in the food items being disbursed under the scheme was not sufficient, and the government did not seem to have consulted experts while formulating the scheme.

Tribal girl molested: HC demands affidavit

The amicus curiae appointed by the HC for a suo motu petition on the alleged molestation of a tribal girl at a government-run residential school on Friday stated that the government had not taken any action against the officials concerned, despite a court order. Government pleader Neha Bhide, however, said departmental as well as criminal action had been initiated.

The court directed that another affidavit be filed at the next hearing about action taken against the accused in this case. — PTI

More In: Mumbai
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Fixing Mumbai

We have a strong list of subjects and experts who will be contributing to this series. We also want to hear from you. »

Puducherry-Saving a Global Heritage

Women on a mission

Meet the film fest nomads

It’s not just about clothes

Gritty urbanscapes through a modern lens

Read more...

Jasmines for Monika

Mumbai police dog Caesar, hero of 26/11, dies

Women on a mission

Avoid IPL at drought-hit places, HC tells BCCI

Navi Mumbai rockers fight drug abuse with music

Maharashtra extends benefits to EBC category

A dystopian drama for today

Navi Mumbai: Two teens on picnic drown in Owa Camp pond

Police file charge sheet in Kopardi murder-rape case

Uddhav praises Modi, threatens BJP with surgical strikes


Chennai

Tanker driver could get 10 years jail, say police

Panchayat president hacked to death in Tiruvallur district

Mega event planned for first look of Rajini’s 2.0

Another day passes without a bulletin from Apollo

A concert to support cancer-affected kids

The interpreter of emotions

Ahead of the curve

Bengaluru

To deal with bottlenecks, a flyover over flyover at Hebbal

Citizens of Kaikondrahalli up in arms against dumping of sewage in lake

Two Nigerians arrested for drug peddling, 50 g cocaine seized

75-year-old man commits suicide by cutting off private parts

Women with no caste apply for PDO post

Steel flyover: BDA says just 7 per cent of trees can be saved

Connecting artistes of all hues

Scoring the right goals

A date with greatness

Hyderabad

Sorojini Devi victims move court

Govt. nod for Rs.338.72-cr HUDCO loan

Afghanistan to open consulate in city

TREDA 3-day property show begins

SpiceJet to add three aircraft

A medico’s music trail

Yacharam Balagram chief to be felicitated

Mission Bhagiratha set to be extended to 35 ULBs

Kolkata

BJP-ruled States are in forefront of anti-GST protest

Kolkata researchers use human hair to produce cathodes for solar cells

Clashes break out in three districts of West Bengal

Durga Puja festival ends

It’s Puja time, and in Kolkata envoys line up at pandals

Women assaulted over family dispute in TMC office in Kolkata

Durga Puja kicks off in Kolkata

Rain fails to dampen spirit of revellers on ‘Mahasaptami’


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Mumbai

Beena Paul.

Women on a mission

A chat with some of the women working behind the scenes at this year’s MAMI reveals their perception of feminist cinema »