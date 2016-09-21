Cities » Mumbai

MUMBAI, September 21, 2016
Updated: September 21, 2016 05:40 IST

‘Govt. insensitive to the needs of the blind’

  • Special Correspondent
Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
matter of survival:Members of the National Federation of Visually Impaired Persons staging a protest in front of Mantralaya on Tuesday. —Photo: Sharad Vyas
matter of survival:Members of the National Federation of Visually Impaired Persons staging a protest in front of Mantralaya on Tuesday. —Photo: Sharad Vyas

Visually impaired stage a protest outside Mantralaya

“He cares to respond on Twitter to grievances, but the Chief Minister has not heard our plea for the last one month,” a rain-drenched Sambhaji Badar said outside the secretariat building during a protest by scores of visually impaired men and women on Tuesday.

Seven days after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis responded to the plea of a woman from Pune — paralysed from the waist down — on Twitter, several members of the National Federation of Visually Impaired Persons held a protest outside Mantralaya after having failed to meet the CM, despite petitioning him for over a month. They have been demanding benefits and curbing of corruption in the schemes meant for them.

In their complaints to the Chief Minister earlier, the federation had pointed out that the benefits under the Sanjay Gandhi Pension Scheme (Sanjay Gandhi Niradhar Anudan Yojna) were not reaching individuals on time. These funds, they alleged, were being siphoned off by corrupt officials and middlemen at the district and village levels.

The scheme grants financial assistance of Rs. 600 to those who are less than 65 years of age and are destitute, blind, disabled or suffering from major illnesses. If the spouse of such a beneficiary is visually impaired, he or she gets an additional Rs. 600.

The protestors, however, said they were receiving only Rs. 900 per couple instead of Rs. 1,200. They also demanded that the scheme’s benefits be increased to Rs. 6,000, as the money has remained low for over a decade now.

“This government has raised the salaries of legislators and ministers, who make enough money for their next few generations to live off. But we have been feeding off the same amount (Rs. 600) for the past 10 years. Not only is this government insensitive to the needs of the blind, they are even deaf towards us,” said Rahul Patil, who came from Karjat to take part in the protest.

While the Chief Minister is in the US and not available for comments, senior officials said they would attend to the demands of the protesters. Last week, an appeal on Twitter by Dr. Alaknanda Vaidya of Pune, had led to the Chief Minister intervening and assuring her of a transfer back to her hometown Pune.

They had complained to CM that benefits under Sanjay Gandhi Pension Scheme were not reaching on time

More In: Mumbai
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Fixing Mumbai

We have a strong list of subjects and experts who will be contributing to this series. We also want to hear from you. »


Chennai

Chennai Metro Rail begins its journey on second stretch

Ramkumar’s autopsy: Judges differ on medical team

Centre of excellence to come up at MIT

Fire at LIC office on Anna Salai

A thoroughfare riddled with potholes

An enigma called Chudamani

Merging fun and fitness

Bengaluru

BJP to boycott all-party meet convened by Siddaramaiah

Just 600 public toilets for a population of one crore

BBMP did not act on warning of ‘weak’ Ulsoor Road

Mechanism in State to prevent sex detection is in limbo

Whitefield residents fuming over change in traffic pattern

It's been decades since most lakes were desilted

Writers and artistes demand Modi's intervention

Four climbers held on the charge of murder

Ganapathy case: plea for CBI probe rejected

Hyderabad

Reorganisation of districts likely to hit adivasi people

KCR not good at framing welfare schemes: Digvijaya

‘State directed to constitute fee regulation committee’

A.P., Telangana gear up for meet on water-sharing

Incessant rain throws life out of gear in Hyderabad

Uber, T-Hub ink pact

Mild tremor at Jagadgirigutta

Papers I & II of Group-II exam advanced

Kolkata

Bengal Congress breaks as ex-president joins Trinamool

CBI moves HC over Mitra’s bail plea

Bodies of two soldiers killed at Uri to arrive in Kolkata tonight

Taxi unions declare war on Kolkata restaurant

Mend ways or no poll ticket, says Mamata

Two women die in building collapse

Kin want high-power committee to decode Netaji secret files

West Bengal coming up with tourism hub


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Mumbai

‘Hope Benegal’s suggestions are implemented soon’

At the launch of the trailer for his upcoming film Saat Uchakkey , actor Manoj Bajpayee said that it in order to bring an end ... »