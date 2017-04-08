Govt. favoured 4 firms for crop insurance: CAG

more-in

Mumbai: The opportunity to provide a better crop insurance cover to farmers was lost because of the Maharashtra government’s decision to favour four private insurance companies in the kharif seasons of 2014 and 2015. A Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) report on crop insurance has found that the State allowed four companies, HDFC ERGO, Bajaj Allianz, AIC, and Reliance GIC, which had implemented the scheme in 2014, to participate in 2015 as well.

Invitation of bids

“As per the National Crop Insurance Programme (NCIP) guidelines 2014, for the Weather Based Crop Insurance Scheme (WBCIS) component, the State is required to invite bids from insurance companies empanelled by the Centre for each crop season. There is no provision to allow participation of a particular company in two consecutive years without competitive bidding,” said the report.

The CAG rubbished the State’s reply that the Modified National Agriculture Insurance Scheme (MNAIS) is also a component of the NCIP, under which a particular company is allowed to implement the scheme for a minimum period of three years once it is allocated a district. “Reply is not tenable as the MNAIS has not been implemented in Maharashtra after 2011, and separate provisions exist for implementation of the WBCIS component of the NCIP.”

Delay in subsidies

A number of lacunae found by the CAG include delay in release of premium and claim subsidies, which deprived the farmers of timely financial support. “As per the NAIS guidelines, to ensure timely disbursement of insurance claims, there should not be any delay in release of the State’s share of premium/claim subsidy to the insurance companies.” It, however, pointed out that the release of funds was delayed by 8 to 370 days in respect of kharif 2011 to 2015 and rabi 2013-14 to kharif 2015. It recorded a delay of 16 to 366 days from the date of the demand by the insurance companies in respect of rabi 2011-12 to kharif 2015.

The report has asked the government to come up with an exclusive grievance redress system for farmers. “For instance, 338 complaints received by the Commissioner of Agriculture, Pune, from the aggrieved farmers between March 2014 and March 2016 were simply forwarded to the insurance companies. The complaints were not monitored till their final outcome,” said the report, adding there were no action taken even on the complaints made to the CM office.