Officials said the decision was taken by a committee headed by the Principal Secretary, UDD.— File photo

Plot size restrictions no more applicable within BMC limits

The State government has made it easy to construct star hotels in Mumbai as part of its ease of doing business plans. The Urban Development Department (UDD) has lifted the minimum plot size restrictions on five, four, three, two, and one star hotels.

In a directive to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Monday, the UDD said the limit of 2,500 sq. m. of minimum plot size required for the construction of five-star hotels, and 1,000 sq. m for the rest of the category of star hotels, will no longer be applicable within the corporation limits.

The modifications to the development control rules (DCR) have been issued by the government under Section 37 (1aa) of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act (MRTP), 1966. The Section allows the government to propose modifications to the DCR in public interest provided the amendments ‘don’t change the character of the DCR of the corporation’. The current rule says, “Residential hotels of 4 and 5 star categories may be allowed only in an independent plot of size not less than 2,500 sq. m. and on roads of 18-m width or more.”

Government officials said the decision was taken by a high-power committee headed by the Principal Secretary, UDD, which decided to retain the road width limit, keeping the fire safety regulations in mind. It has also retained the regulations on open spaces and additional floor space index.

The issue of granting additional FSI falls under DCR 33(4). Currently, 33(4) allows construction of star residential hotels subject to payment of a premium on additional FSI.