Govt. draws up plan to tackle malnutrition deaths

Mumbai: The State government will converge welfare schemes being run by several ministries to tackle infant and child deaths due to malnutrition in Palghar district this monsoon. A series of child deaths due to malnutrition were reported in the district during the rains last year.

The government will now be monitoring the health of pregnant women and conducting regular check-ups on them, Public Health Minister Deepak Sawant said on Tuesday, and will make folic acid tablets available to them. “Supply of foodgrains will be ensured at the doorstep of every tribal home and regular check-ups will be conducted with the help of the Health, Food and Drugs and Women and Child Development ministries.”

He added, “Last year, the government realised that many tribal families in Palghar don’t have ration cards. We have ensured they are given ration cards to avail of assured supply of foodgrains as per the Food Security Act.”

Mr. Sawant said 87% of posts for doctors and medical staff in the district have been filled. “My ministry has also permitted BAMS students to work in primary health centres in Palghar to provide health services to patients.”