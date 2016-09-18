The State government is committed to develop the Marathwada region and accordingly agriculture, industries and infrastructure projects are being given a fillip, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Saturday.

He was addressing a gathering here to mark ‘Marathwada Mukti Din’, the day the Marathwada region was liberated from the erstwhile rule of the Nizam.

“The region was facing a drought-like situation and my government had disbursed Rs. 4,000 crore to the farmers in aid. The Maharashtra government is committed to develop the Marathwada region,” Mr. Fadnavis said.

He also paid floral tributes to martyrs of the liberation movement and narrated their sacrifice for the cause.

The Marathwada region is the worst-hit by the drought that has affected several parts of the State over the last three years. Lack of development has added to the woes. — PTI