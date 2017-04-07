Govt. amends Act to restart bullock cart racing

more-in

Mumbai: The Assembly on Thursday unanimously passed a Bill to restart bullock cart racing in the State, calling it a step to preserve ‘culture’ and ‘good quality’ bulls. The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Maharashtra Amendment) Act, 2017, also recommends a fine of ₹5 lakh or imprisonment up to three years, for violating rules or causing pain to animals.

The discussion on the Bill presented by Animal Husbandry Minister Mahadev Jankar was marked by a BJP MLA’s demands of death penalty for cow and bull slaughter and a ban on export of meat. “I urge the government to provide money for goshalas in every district. Those who kill cow and bull should be given death penalty. At the same time, killings of these animals at abattoirs like Deonar for export should also be stopped. There should be a ban on export of meat,” said Mangalprabhat Lodha.

Interestingly, the view of the MLA from Malbar Hill was not echoed by any of the Shiv Sena or BJP MLAs, who spoke in favour of the bill. Mr. Jankar too did not take any cognisance of the statements.

In a Central notification issued on July 11, 2011, bulls could not be exhibited or trained as performing animals. A Supreme Court Bench on May 7, 2014, had upheld the notification, and consequently bulls were barred from being used in jallikattu or bullock cart racing.

The statement of objects and reasons for the Act said, “Considering the vital role played by the event of bullock cart racing in preserving and promoting tradition and culture among the people in large parts of the state, and ensuring survival of native breed of bulls, the State government decides to amend the Act.”

Two months ago, Tamil Nadu witnessed an unprecedented public outrage to restart jallikattu, following which the State government had to intervene. Maharashtra too has been witnessing protests to restart bullock cart racing. The Sena has been aggressively raising the issue for months now. Sena MP from Pune’s Shirur constituency, Shivajirao Adhalrao-Patil, has been in the forefront. The Sena also held a rasta-roko agitation in Pune in this regard.