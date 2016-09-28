The Bombay High Court on Tuesday was informed that women prisoners after they complete their sentence in jails will be given Rs. 25,000.

This statement from the Additional Government Pleader came after the court inquired whether the State can provide them financial assistance.

A Division Bench of Justice V.M. Kanade and Justice Swapna Joshi was hearing a suo motu petition based on a report filed by Prayaas, field work programme of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, pointing out the need for protection and welfare of children of women prisoners.

The government pleader told the court that there are 158 women prisoners at the moment, and that the amount of assistance has been increased from Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 25,000.

The Bench inquired about the number of children with women convicts, and adjourned the matter to October 17.

In the last hearing, the court had asked the Director General (Prisons) to give statistical data on how many children are orphans as a result of their mothers being in prison, and adjourned the matter for two weeks. The court had also asked whether the police try to find out if the prisoners have children and whether or not they have a relative to take care of them.