Mumbai pub fire: Fresh FIRs registered against pub owners

A sand sculpture commemorating the victims of the Kamala Mills fire on Juhu beach in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: Vijay Bate

A day after a fire at two eateries in Kamala Mills claimed 14 lives and left 54 injured, the police on Saturday registered fresh FIRs against the establishments. The FIRs were based on the BMC’s complaints to the NM Joshi Marg police station on Saturday.

DCP Deepak Deoraj, spokesperson, Mumbai Police, said, “Three fresh FIRs have been registered under the Mumbai Regional and Town Planning Act against the owners of 1 Above and Mojo's Bistro in connection with illegal extensions made by them.”

A similar FIR has also been registered against the owner of P22 pub in Raghuvanshi Mills, Kurla, he said.

Kripesh Sanghavi, Jigar Sanghavi and Abhijeet Mankar of Sigrid Ospitalia, which operates the ill-fated restaurant 1 Above, were declared absconders on Saturday, and lookout notices were issued to ensure they don’t flee the country.

Police said besides the Sanghavis and Mr. Mankar, the FIRs name Yug Pathak and Yug Tuli, who own Mojo's Bistro, and Ramesh Govani, who owns Kamala Mills.