Four mega blocks on Harbour Line planned before Christmas

Mumbai: The Central Railway has planned four mega blocks on the Harbour Line between December 22 and 25 to undertake work on the Belapur-Seawoods-Uran railway line.

In all, 209 services from Belapur will be cancelled during the four days. The biggest mega block will take place on Christmas this year, when there will be no services between Nerul and Panvel until 3 p.m.

A total of 164 services on the Harbour Line and 190 on Trans-harbour Line will be cancelled.

“The existing Harbour Line services between Seawoods and Belapur will be cut and connected to the new lines through the new tunnel. Five hundred labourers and staff will work on the first three days and 700 on December 25 to conduct this operation. Initially, we thought that we would need seven days, but we have managed to bring it down to four days,” S.K. Jain, Divisional Regional Manager, Central Railway, said.

In all there will be six line cuts and connections, including 3 points and crossings. The delays Harbour Line commuters faced in the past two days were also linked to the project as the tracks had to be transported to the site. Mr. Jain said that Phase 1, between Seawoods-Darave and Kharkopar, is expected to be operational by March 2018.

Central Railway has planned special services to ease commuters’ woes during the four days, which will include 100 special services on December 25. Morning services on December 22 and December 23 will be unaffected, barring one Belapur train, which will start from Vashi.

Services in peak hours on December 22 and 23 will be largely unaffected. During morning peak hours out of eight Belapur originating services, one will run from Vashi and the rest will remain unaffected. During the evening peak hours two out of the eight Belapur terminating services will be cancelled. Five will be extended to Panvel and one till Vashi.

The Railways CPRO Sunil Udasi said, “we have requested the NMMT to run more buses.”