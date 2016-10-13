The building is located on Anant Kanekar Marg, Behrampada, near National School in Bandra East

At least four children, two boys and two girls, were killed and five others injured when a five-storey building collapsed in suburban Bandra on Thursday afternoon, fire brigade sources said here.

The injured have been admitted to hospital, sources said, adding that the operation to clear the debris was under way.