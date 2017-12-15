Food poisoning: 7 students still under observation

more-in

Seven of the 37 Class V and VII students of Bal Vikas Vidya Mandir in Jogeshwari, who were rushed to hospital after eating khichdi served in the school on Wednesday, continue to remain under observation. The rest have been discharged.

Doctors at Kokan Hospital said the seven students were hospitalised later, and will be discharged on Friday. “The children have been diagnosed with food poisoning. Thanks to quick treatment, none of the children are critical,” paediatrician Umed Singh said. Results of tests on stool and urine samples of the students are expected on Friday.

Senior police inspector Pandurang Patil of the Meghwadi police station said samples of the khichdi have been sent for tests.

Anchana Bhanushali, principal, Bal Vikas Vidya Mandir, said the khichdi was first tasted by a teacher, as per the rules, and then served to 600 students. “We stand by our children and the parents,” she said.

The school appointed the self-help group Chafai Mahila Sanstha, Kanjurmarg, in 2015, and the group served only khichdi. “The BMC had proposed Chafai Mahila Sanstha to our school. But the decision to appoint them was made by our management,” Ms. Bhanushali said.

Sahdev Sawant, vice-chairman of the school board, told The Hindu, “We immediately terminated Chafai Mahila Sanstha’s contract … There is nothing to worry about now. All the students are out of danger.”