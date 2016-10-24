branching out:The three solos shows reveal how satire, the critical and the subversive, are acceptable forms of image-making that are finding their way from popular culture to fine art spaces.— photos: special arrangement

A curatorial proposition brings three artists together in a bid to explore the various forms a drawing or painting could inhabit in the present day. Curated by Prajna Desai, Stalkings, and other stories… features three solo shows by Rehaan Engineer, Sanjeev Mirajkar and Amitesh Shrivastava. Together, they are a lesson in unpacking the evolution of the painted or drawn image. They reveal forms that fall outside art history’s formal standards. The satire, the critical and the subversive, are all acceptable forms of image-making that are finding their way from popular culture to fine art spaces such as galleries and museums.

Stalkings… begins with Engineer’s ‘Stalking Drawings’ (2016), a series that seems to embody Desai’s curatorial premise of branching out of an existing vocabulary surrounding flat surfaces on walls. It moves outside the usual, the expected and, often, the repetitive. Desai invokes stalking of plants: where the stalk forks, splits into branches, which then become part of the plant while moving in their own direction. Engineer’s stalking drawings are the welcome note to this endeavour. Abstract and almost accidentally drawn lines come together to form barely-there drawings like cracks on eggshells. Are they drawings or a pencil that’s been repeatedly and unintentionally in contact with paper?

The search for meaning

Desai’s selection of Engineer’s work throws up further challenges at the viewer, much of it being, ‘what does it mean?’. Engineer’s work often makes you wonder: is it a drawing, or a dialogue? Or perhaps a graph. No, maybe it’s a comic. It isn’t your everyday narrative, but as a viewer, it isn’t so far out that a small nudge to your thought process won’t take you there.

In ‘ Metonym: Presidential Portraits’, we see the measure of a number of US presidents; they’re graphs and not faces as one might expect, given the title. But who is to say that a graph of a country’s economy during its leader’s tenure is not a more illustrative (if not better) portrait of said leader? It expands the ‘presidential portrait’ to include a more relevant narrative than documenting signs of ageing during a term in office. Up ahead, ‘Vinit-likeness’ gives us a different narrative. Two circles dance, creating white intersections, to words spoken by Engineer’s partner. Each drawing contains a sentence beginning with ‘I feel like’, varying between the poignant, mundane and whimsical. Could Engineer have hit upon a new way of portraying relationships?

Small-town panacea

Where Engineer’s work feels considered and unhurried, Amitesh Shrivastava’s obsession with Dr. Kureshi from his hometown in Bihar feels urgent, hurried and compelling all at once. In a series of drawings and two large canvases, Shrivastava gives us a fitting picture of the small-town medicine man: an almost mythical character flying through the town on his scooter, dust in his wake as he zips from home to home, attending everything from childbirth to heart attacks. The first we see of Dr. Kureshi, he’s on a canvas, speeding away laden with medical implements, beard flying in the wind. A series of smaller drawings capture bits and pieces that caught Shrivastava’s eye in the wake of the doctor, like outtakes from a photo shoot that don’t necessarily capture the subject, but tell an important part of the story anyway. But more than a portrait of the amazing doctor, it’s also a story about life in a small town. It makes you as the viewer wonder about the doctor’s patients and their lives, the place that might sell the medical implements he uses, the guy who fixes his scooter, and the possible stories of Dr. Kureshi’s miracles.

The graphic style of the smaller drawings lends to Engineer’s comic-like series ‘A Week by the Shore’ and ‘ Seven Whirligigs for a Retiring Pope’. The latter is based on Pope Benedict XVI while the former is replete with a summer holiday feel; a nostalgia for a summer vacation not yet experienced. Both narratives speak through impressions and moments, not obvious sequential story-telling. Shrivastava does a similar thing with his ‘ Rage Readers’ series: an illustrator’s diary chronicling the people of his town reacting to what they read in the newspaper (a relic for people like this writer, who get most of their news on their devices and can’t remember the size of a broadsheet). But the feeling of rage or exasperation with the news is the same, no matter what media you choose.

Beauty in the mundane

Translation of feelings that spaces create is another thing Desai applies her curatorial hypothesis to, such as Engineer’s sunsets — small squares of horizontally applied colour merging into each other, reminiscent of distant beach horizons.

But here, she deploys Sanjeev Mirajkar’s studies and oils of empty structured spaces, which straddle landscape and still life to create moody spaces of dark and light pulled from the same colour. Desai first saw Mirajkar’s work at his solo at the Jehangir Art Gallery. Finding ‘spaces’ within thermocol packaging fillers, the artist creates rooms that seem alternately comforting and terrifying. There is a sense of something ancient and fantastical in these sites, like the domain of a mythical, powerful celestial being whose absence comes alive in the viewer. It harks back to the statues and caves of Ajanta and Ellora that Mirajkar would have worked on documenting as a student at Mumbai’s JJ School of Arts. The resulting work props up the mundane into becoming an art object so much so that you, the viewer, find it hard to connect these images to the bland white thermocol blocks that hold fragile items in place while shipping.

The three ‘solos’ Desai puts together flow in and out of formal notions of drawing and painting. Often, they make the more popular or accessible forms of the comic, like the satirical cartoon or the doodle, suddenly so much more. It’s not new, but bringing them into a gallery space to challenge the usual view of art is necessary.

The author is a freelance art writer

Stalkings and other stories is on at Project 88, Colaba, till October 29.

