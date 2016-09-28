Five people, including the driver of the vehicle they were travelling in, were killed, while three were injured in an accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway in the early hours of Tuesday.

At around 5.30 a.m., when their Tavera MUV was approaching Bhatan tunnel, it rammed into the rear of a container trailer truck, said sub-inspector Dhanajay Telgote of Rasayani police station.

The victims were taken to MGM Hospital at Kamothe, where one of them was declared brought dead, and four succumbed during treatment.

The deceased have been identified as Gangaram Rawan (60) and his son Sandeep (35) from Bhoiwada in Sewri, Sanjay Rawan (40) from Kandivili, Jayram Ambekar (55) from Kalachowki, and driver Milind Pawar (45). Santosh Rawan from Vidyavihar and Suresh Rawan from Thane sustained minor injuries, while Suresh’s brother Sunil Rawan is critical.

The victims were returning after attending the funeral of a family member at their home town in Ratnagiri.

“Sandeep was the sole bread earner in the family. Now, what will happen to the family, especially to Sandeep’s 10-year-old daughter,” said a family member at the hospital. Another family member said Sanjay left behind two five-year-old and seven-year-old sons.

