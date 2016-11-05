Threating to boycott the BJP in the upcoming civic polls if the government does not shift the location of the proposed statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji from the Arabian Sea, the Akhil Maharashtra Machhimar Kriti Samiti (AMMKS) on Friday said the ideal location for the statue would be Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Worli.

“All clearances given to the statue by government agencies are entirely conditional. Despite that the State government in its affidavit in front of National Green Tribunal (NGT) mentions that it will cause no threat to environment and won’t affect fishing business. This is not only ridiculous but clearly shows government’s apathy towards addressing genuine issues raised by the fisherfolk community,” said Damodar Tandel, president, AMMKS.

Mr. Tandel said the AMMKS sticks to its stand to oppose the Arabian Sea location, which the government is falsely claiming as an island. “The government has said that it expects over 27,000 tourists per day to visit the statue. Do they even do fact-check before making such ridiculous statements? What will the impact be on South Mumbai’s traffic, infrastructure due to this? Where are these people going to land after visiting the statue? Instead of the Arabian Sea, the ideal location for the statue would be Mahalaxmi Racecourse,” he said. The AMMKS has approached NGT against the proposed project, sighting grave environmental damages and losses to livelihoods of the fisherfolk community.