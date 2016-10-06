Individuals who wish to register as first-time voters must do so before October 14, 2016, said the State Election Commission on Wednesday.

Elections will be held in 296 panchayat samitis, 26 zilla parishads, and 15 municipal corporations between November 2016 and February 2017. Municipal corporations in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, and Pune will also go to polls in February next year.

State Election Commissioner J.S. Sahariya said voter lists updated till January 1, 2017, would be used for the local body polls, and young individuals turning 18-years-old on or before January 1, 2017, would be eligible to vote. He also appealed to young electors to register in time and vote.