Find your sweet spot this Easter

For Christians, Easter symbolises the Resurrection of Christ, a joyous day marked by much rejoicing and feasting, coming as it does two days after Good Friday, and 40 days after the Lenten fasting period. For non-Christians, it is mainly about the feasting. Good Friday is reason enough to make an early morning trip to the nearby bakery for those soft, hot-cross buns studded with raisins and a sugar-coated cross atop them. And Easter is that eagerly awaited Sunday that brings with it a chance to indulge in exquisitely decorated eggs and cute bunnies, that are a delight for kids and adults alike.

For us in Mumbai - the city that loves to celebrate all festivals with equal fervour - sweets are at the centre of all festivities. As Easter rolls around, bakeries and pastry shops across Christian localities from Dhobi Talao to Bandra, Malad and Borivali have their shop windows flaunting mouth-watering goodies that one can seldom walk past without succumbing to sweet temptation.

However, in addition to popular shops selling similar treats year after year, there are a bunch of home bakers in the city who promise something different. Their creations are are more authentic, use higher quality ingredients, are priced more reasonably, and most of all, are made with love.

Cake-A-Berry

Swedel Fernandes and Anjuri Mehrotra of Cake-A-Berry, a one-year old enterprise — with two outlets in Andheri West and Bhandup West — that opened its doors on February 7, 2016. Take your pick from their Easter eggs priced between ₹50 and ₹60 a piece; or check out their specialities: mousse-based Easter eggs in chocolate, mango and berry flavours priced at ₹60 per piece; De-constructed Cake Dessert Jars layered with Easter eggs priced between ₹120 and ₹150 for a 150 ml jar. And last but not the least, Easter baskets comprising an Easter egg, a bunny, chick pops and muffins that are available for ₹350 (small), ₹500 (medium) and ₹750 (large). Cake-A-Berry will be taking orders for their Easter goodies right till Good Friday, April 14. They provide home delivery at a nominal cost all over Mumbai, depending on the location. Batch-mates from ITM-IHM Mumbai, who later went on to work for Birdy’s cake shop, JW Marriot and Hilton, the duo both promise you 5-star quality products bursting with flavour at reasonable prices. Contact Swedel Fernandes/Anjuri Mehrotra on9833366768/9869166250.

Tip: Eggless options available. Also recommended are its Coffee Toffee cake, Orange Chiffon cake, Brownie Jars, Fusion tarts, Baked Berry cheesecake and Cucumber Mint mousse.

Vinita Vaz

A widowed mother of six, Malad-based homemaker Vinita Vaz started her home catering business around 12 years ago to provide for her family. A passion for baking, fuelled by her grandfather who was a former pastry chef at the Royal Yatch Club in Colaba led to Vaz taking this up full time. Her children, whom she calls her business partners, aid in the production of her home-baked treats. This Easter, Vaz is all set to rustle up goodies that include Easter eggs, chicks, bunnies and bonnets in the range of ₹50 and ₹100, which can be custom-made according to weight including egg or eggless varieties. Vaz also sells Easter hampers starting from ₹500 that can be customised, although her speciality is the Chick-in-Egg, featuring a chick inside an Easter egg for ₹130. Vaz feels this item perfectly symbolises the meaning of Easter, i.e. the emergence of new life. Orders for her goodies will be taken till Thursday, April 13 and she offers delivery free of cost between Bandra to Borivali. Contact Vinita Vaz/Salomi Vaz on 9920032976/9920324465.

Tip: Also recommended are her Xmas goodies like marzipan fruits and vegetables, Christmas pudding and plum cake. She also rates her home-made schezwan sauce as a hot-seller.

Pretty Little Layers

Santacruz East resident, Rochelle DeSouza started her home baking enterprise about two years ago when she found herself spending hours in the kitchen experimenting with all things baked. It led her to enrol in a catering course at the Institute of Culinary Education in New York while on vacation. Now full-time into her home catering business, DeSouza hopes that her passion will soon translate into a pastry shop in the near future. This Easter, she is looking to give Mumbaikars a range of tasty treats. Choose from Easter eggs in marzipan, chocolate, chocolate mousse and fruit ‘n’ nut varieties, as well as chicks, hens and bonnets, all priced between ₹50 and ₹100. A few specialities that DeSouza has in store this year are the hollow eggs filled with gems at ₹60 a-piece; Dulche de Leche filled chocolate eggs at ₹100 per piece; and coconut macaroons dipped in chocolate and topped with mini marzipan eggs at ₹50 each. She will be taking orders right up till Easter Sunday, April 16 and can provide home delivery within a 10-kilometre radius at an additional cost. Contact Rochelle DeSouza on9833839384.

Tip: Eggless options available. Also recommended are her Red Velvet cake with Philadelphia cream cheese icing, Chocolate Nutella cake with Roasted Hazelnuts and Vanilla Blueberry cake with cream cheese frosting.

June D’Souza

Bandra-based homemaker, June D’Souza started her home catering business a year ago after several friends and relatives advised her to take her exemplary cooking skills to the next level. Cooking has always been a hobby for the mother of two who learnt the tricks of the trade from her East Indian parents. D’Souza’s will be taking orders till Thursday, April 13. Try her Easter eggs, bunnies and bonnets that are priced between ₹55 to ₹100. Her speciality this year is a 3-in-1 basket with an Easter egg, a bunny and a bonnet for ₹225. She does not deliver home, but you can pick up goodies from her residence. Contact June D’Souza on 9930614854.

Tip: Eggless options available. Also recommended are her pan rolls, potato chops, prawn cutlets and cheesy kababs.

Florian D’souza

A passion for the kitchen and personally honed culinary skills is what started Bandra-based home baker, Florian D’Souza on his home catering journey. It has resulted in a full-time business that began about seven to eight years ago. Aided by his sister-in-law, Mary and both of their children, D’souza has a host of goodies includes Easter eggs, hats and chicks priced between ₹50 to ₹150, depending on size and weight. D’Souza will be taking orders till Wednesday, April 12. He provides free home delivery within Bandra West localities including Bazaar Road, Chapel Road and Waroda Road. Contact Florian D’Souza/Mary D’Souza/Jessica D’Souza on 9769495979/9769495975/9769975113.

Tip: Also recommended are his Chinese food, sandwiches, and chicken and mutton curry.