For many prospective medical professionals in the State, Tuesday came as a huge relief. It was a day when their names made it to the selected list of medical colleges.

The list was released late Monday night. The students will be allowed to take admission till September 22, and a second merit list will be put up on September 23. The third list will be put up on September 27 and thereafter, individual institutions will confirm their final lists on September 29. The entire medical admission schedule will be completed before the deadline of September 30. Tuesday saw a scramble among medical aspirants to complete the documentation. Due to the confusion on admissions, many students had taken admission in courses like pharmacy as a safe bet, said a parent, Sudha Shenoy.

“Now, however, after securing admission in medicine, there was a mad scramble to go out and cancel that, collect the original certificate and re-apply to the allotted medical college. Since, many colleges are located far away, it was a crazy scene. Also, there are related documents like demand drafts, all of which have to be in place in the three days till September 22.”

Student Simran Kapoor, who secured admission in a Khargar dental college, prefers to wait for the second round before she takes a call. “I would rather wait for a better college closer home. Most of my friends have got admission in various institutes, but prefer those closer home. Rural colleges have problems of connectivity, water shortage, hygiene, etc. It makes more sense to just wait and take admission in a nearby deemed university rather than a distant private medical college because both are almost similar except for the high fees charged by the deemed universities,” said Kapoor.

The State medical education website,dmer.org, has put up details about the number of seats available in each private medical and dental college in the State along with the fees they charge. For instance, K J Somaiya, Mumbai’s only private medical college in Mumbai, has 50 seats and charges up to Rs. 8 lakh per annum as fees, whereas Terna Medical College, Navi Mumbai charges up to Rs. 4.2 lakh as fees. Over 11,220 students have applied for admission for the 1,170 seats in 16 private medical and 2,100 seats in 23 private dental colleges in the State.

Meanwhile, the State put out a separate note to emphasise that those not taking up admissions in the allotted colleges could face a penalty of Rs. 10 lakh for wasting a seat. “Any candidate who is upgraded from one college to the other, or from one course to the other during the admission process carried out by this office will be charged the penalty, if (he/she) fails to join the newly-selected college,” a note from Commissioner of State, Common Entrance Test Cell, Chandrashekhar Oak, said.

