To celebrate Shakespeare’s 400th death anniversary, the British Council presents The Complete Walk , a film compilation of the bard’s plays. Patrons will get to take in 37 short films. The event has been curated by Shakespeare’s Globe, a London-based resource. The screening is part of the Celebrate Bandra Festival. Films will be screened for the public every evening at the same time. Entry is free. heck celebratebandra.com for details.

