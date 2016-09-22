The NCPA-NFAI Flashback Series will screen the 1989 Malayalam film Mathilukal ( The Walls ) this evening. The film is based on an autobiographical novelette by Kerala writer Basheer and is directed by Adoor Gopalakrishnan. Set in a prison cell in the 1940s, it’s a love story between the imprisoned Basheer (Mammootty) and a woman from the neighbouring prison compound. Admission is on a first-come-first-served basis. NCPA members will get preferential seating till 6.20 p.m.

